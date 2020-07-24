UPDATED: It was announced that ‘The Walking Dead’ S10 will get six bonus episodes that showrunner Angela Kang “hopes” will air in early 2021.

Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ were left hanging, as the Season 10 finale, entitled “The Tower,” was not completed before COVID-19 shutdowns forced all work to cease. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. During the ‘TWD’ SDCC@Home panel, it was announced that the finale will air on October 4, one week before the Season 6 debut of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’. And on top of that, a new clip from that last episode was released, which you can check out below. (NOTE: Some of this footage has already been released, but not all.):

As you can see, Maggie is back, which should make longtime viewers happy. Beta’s threat is amplified. It looks like things are building to a major climax! However, if you’ve watched ‘The Walking Dead’, like, at all, you know the writers/producers love an excruciating cliffhanger. And with the real world looking and more and more like ‘The Walking Dead’ world, who knows when S11 will be able to be filmed? In fact, it was stated that Season 11 would likely not arrive until fall 2021.

Maggie herself, Lauren Cohan participated in the streaming panel which was moderated by ‘Talking Dead’ host Chris Hardwick. ‘Walking Dead’ chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, appeared along with showrunner, Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed “The Tower.” The panel also featured cast members Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), and new addition, Paola Lázaro (Princess/Juanita Sanchez).

The last episode of Season 10 will air on AMC on October 4, 2020.