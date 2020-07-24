“The end of the world was their beginning,” seems to be the rousing tagline for ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, a new series set in the world of the existing AMC zombie shows, but focusing on a group of adolescents that have grown up in relative safety inside of a walled-up community. But they begin to wonder why, after ten years, the Earth still belongs to the dead.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ was supposed to premiere in the spring. In fact, AMC had big plans for new ‘Walking Dead’ episodes, spread between the three shows, to air every Sunday night for most of this year. Then a real plague hit and scuttled those plans.

But if you are intrigued by this unique take on the zombie apocalypse, there is good news, as the series will premier in just a couple of months. As the new trailer reveals, the first episode will air on October 4, the same night that AMC will air the delayed final episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond Below’:

If you think ‘World Beyond’ exists in a world of its own, you haven’t been paying attention. The mysterious soldiers in black in their helicopter have previously appeared on the parent ‘Walking Dead’ series and are sure to play a big role in the movie featuring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. It would seem ‘World Beyond’ will help build up to that event.

The young cast is composed of Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, and Hal Cumpston as Silas, with Julia Ormond as Elizabeth, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Joe Holt as Leo Bennett.

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ will only last for two seasons.

Season 1 debuts on October 4. It will air on AMC in the US and on Amazon Prime Video elsewhere.