‘Fear the Walking Dead’ fans received a treat from that series’ SDCC@Home panel, as stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades beamed in to discuss the series and to unveil a new trailer and release date for the show’s sixth season. ‘The Walking Dead’ chief Scott M. Gimple was also present, although he remained mum on details about the future. The panel was moderated by ‘Talking Dead’ host Chris Hardwick.

For starters, Season 6 will premier on October 11. But the entire season hasn’t been shot, as production shut down due to COVID-19. Only about half of the new episodes are ready to roll out. The entire season has been scripted, however, and the cast expressed that they were eager to get back in front of the cameras. But, fans should probably not get their hopes up on getting the entire season in a timely manner.

Either way, check out the new trailer below:

