Is Taika Waititi so OVER the Emmys? He seems to be, as he posted a couple of tongue-in-cheek tweets after it was announced that he had been nominated for Character Voice-Over Performance for his role on Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’. That was just one of 15 nominations that the series received, including Outstanding Drama Series which shocked many, as ‘The Mandalorian’ is a half-hour show and is aimed at more of a family audience.

Via Waititi’s Twitter:

The entire planet is buzzing about me being nominated for my robotic acting. Guys, there are other nominees outside of the coveted Voice-over Character category. Ugh, it can’t be all about me ALL OF THE TIME! https://t.co/wo9om8Bd2j — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

Some people’s acting skillz are so powerful that they don’t even need to use their face! #Emmys2020 https://t.co/OjT7Fb0RZ4 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

In his second tweet, Waititi made sure to give a shout out to his fellow contenders: Hank Azaria and Nancy Cartwright for ‘The Simpsons’; Leslie Odom Jr. for ‘Central Park’; Maya Rudolph for ‘Big Mouth’; and Wanda Sykes for ‘Crank Yankers’.

In the Drama Series category, ‘The Mandalorian’ is competing with ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Succession’. Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) landed a nom in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category.

While ‘The Mandalorian’ being nominated for Outstanding Drama was a shock, so was the great showing for Waititi’s FX series ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, an under-the-radar cult hit that earned a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, opposite ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Dead to Me’, ‘The Good Place’, ‘Insecure’, ‘The Kominski Method’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, and ‘Schitt’s Creek’. It also received THREE nominations for Writing for a Comedy Series for the episodes “Collaboration,” “Ghosts,” and “On the Run.”

Once again, Waititi turned to Twitter:

The idea that never dies. Congrats to everyone who decided to drag this joke-turned-movie into the world of television. Especially to @AJemaineClement who I tricked into doing it in the first place. Suckaaaa! https://t.co/jvVRGD2ULH — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ now, and Season 2 will be out later this year. ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu. A third series has been ordered, but isn’t likely to begin filming until later this year, in order to be released in 2021.

The final round of Emmy voting takes place between August 21 and August 31. As of right now, the winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 20, which will air on ABC and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.