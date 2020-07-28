HBO may have suffered a huge loss when ‘Game of Thrones’ ended, but for at least one year, when it comes to awards, it has a suitable replacement. ‘Watchmen’ led the pack of this year’s Emmy Awards with a whopping 26 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. In that category, it is competing with ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, ‘Mrs. America’, ‘Unbelievable’, and ‘Unorthodox’.

Show leads, Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias), and Regina King (Angela Abar/Sister Night) scored nods for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Lead Actress, respectively. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Calvin Abar/Doctor Manhattan), Jovan Adepo (young William Reeves/Hooded Justice), and Louis Gossett Jr. (old William Reeves) were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Jean Smart (Agent Laurie Blake) was recognized in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

‘Watchmen’ scored the most nominations of any series this year, with Amazon PrimeVideo’s comedy ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ came in second with 20. But also worth noting, Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’ scored a shocking 15 nods– “shocking” simply because many saw this as a show that was perhaps too kid/family-skewing or “pop” for the Emmys.

Considering that Disney+ just launched last year, these are among Disney+’s first 19 nominations.

Even so, ‘The Mandalorian’ blasted its way into the big leagues with a nom in the most prestigious award of the ceremony, Outstanding Drama. Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) landed a nom in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category.

In the Drama Series category, ‘The Mandalorian’ is competing with ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Succession’.

In another underdog story, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. It is up against ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Dead to Me’, ‘The Good Place’, ‘Insecure’, ‘The Kominski Method’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, and ‘Schitt’s Creek’. It also received THREE noms in the Writing for a Comedy Series category for the episodes “Collaboration,” “Ghosts,” and “On the Run.”

Overall, Netflix scored the most nominations with 160.

Back to ‘The Mandalorian’, its other recognitions were for Character Voice-Over Performance, Production Design for Narrative Program (half-hour), Cinematography for Single Camera (half-hour), Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes, 3 for Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Prosthetic Make-Up, Music Composition, 2 for Sound-Editing in a Comedy/Drama half-hour series, Special VFX, and Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie.

‘Watchmen’s other noms were for Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, 2 for Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, 3 for Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (for Nicole Kassel for “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”; Steph Green for “Little Fear of Lightning”; and Stephen Williams for “This Extraordinary Being”), 3 for Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Main Title Design, Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Original Music and Lyrics, Music Supervision, Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie, Special Visual Effects, and Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (for Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson for “This Extraordinary Being”).

The final round of voting takes place between August 21 and August 31. As of right now, the winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 20, which will air on ABC and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Source: Deadline