Due in part to its partnership with Hulu, FX has seen its vampire comedy sleeper hit ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ explode into a bonified cult smash. And in this breakout hit, the breakout character is hands down scene-stealer Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch. Unlike his ancient European flatmates, Colin Robinson (who is always referred to by his full name) is thoroughly American and modern. He also isn’t a vampire of the blood-sucking variety; rather he drains people of their energy by boring them to (not quite) death.

During the ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ SDCC@Home virtual panel, executive producer Paul Simms indicated that Season 3 will have a theme of searching. While trying not to give too much away, Simms stated that Nandor might be searching for love, while Colin Robinson will explore his past– an origin so secret, not even he knows it.

“Nandor might be searching for love. Colin Robinson still doesn’t know how he became an energy vampire–and he’s just rolled with it for all these years, so that might be a search that he goes on.”

One of the standout episodes of Season 2, “Colin’s Promotion” saw Colin Robinson experience a massive power surge, as he gained the ability to create duplicates of himself and fly, not to mention grow hair.

It’s unclear how the dynamic in the household will change. (The cast indicated that they had no idea what was coming up in the new season.) But things took a sharp turn last season, after Guillermo discovered he was a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing and therefore destined to be a vampire slayer himself. However, that turned out to be a fine balance for his love of his flatmates, who found themselves targeted for revenge by Vampire Council. Guillermo managed to save them from death at the last minute by slaying the Council.

What will that mean when they all get back home? Will Guillermo still be the house whipping boy? Well, the cast can’t say, but if I had to guess… I’d say yes. I’m pretty certain the first episode will revert everything back to the status quo, just like every other episode of this show.

Simms and his team are working on stories, but it is unclear when filming will take place. (Fellow EP Stefani Robinson mentioned that the show shoots close to the holidays, so it probably wasn’t expected to begin production for a few months even without the coronavirus.)

Check back for updates on ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ as they become available.