Just prior to SDCC@Home, Orion Pictures announced that it would not delay ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ any longer, unlike other big-ticket summer movies. The time travel comedy will arrive on Labor Day weekend, premiering on September 1, in whatever theaters are open and on PVOD. To hype the release, director Dean Parisot, writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (who co-wrote the two original movies), and cast members Keanu Reeves (Ted), Alex Winter (Bill), William Sadler (Death), Samara Weaving (Bill’s daughter Thea), and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Ted’s daughter Billie) participated in a virtual SDCC@Home panel.

Winter discussed the film’s Dickensian plot:

“They laid out this very summary version of a piss-take on Dickens of going back into your life and finding that each iteration of your life was even worse than the previous. It was pretty damn funny… None of us really thought about embarking on a journey to make a third. No one really needs it unless it’s really great we could somehow magically hold on to the creative well enough that it maintained its integrity of that initial idea and thus began a very long road.”

That’s a pretty profound summary for such a boneheaded franchise! (I mean that in a good way!) But to curb the seriousness, Reeves added:

“I can’t feel or laugh or do anything like the way that working on Bill or Ted does and working with Alex. That doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world for me. To partner up and to work on the craft side of it and then to get to play these characters that Chris and Ed created… there’s no other place that I can laugh like this.”

Hopefully, audiences will feel the same in a month+ when ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ arrives.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The cast also includes Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s father, Chet Logan, Amy Stoch as Chet’s wife, Missy, Beck Bennett as Ted’s brother Deacon, Erinn Hayes as Ted’s wife Princess Elizabeth, Jayma Mays as Bill’s wife Princess Joanna, Jillian Bell as couples therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain (identity unrevealed, but he looks like a younger Death), Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe,” Win Butler as one of the Great Leaders, Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future, and Kid Cudi as himself. George Carlin will also appear as Rufus, using archival footage and CGI.

Source: Deadline