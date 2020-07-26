In Season 1 of ‘NOS4A2’, Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) terrorized a small rural community by kidnapping children so that he can feed off their souls. His plans were thwarted by Victoria “Vic” McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a young woman who discovers that she has a psychic connection to Manx. In Season 2, however, Manx got personal, making his child victim Vic’s eight-year-old son, Wayne (Jason David).

Once he has feasted to his heart’s desire, Manx takes what’s left of his victims to Christmasland, a strange alternate dimension where it is winter all the time. In the new SDCC trailer for the rest of Season 2, it looks as though Manx successfully kidnaps Wayne and takes him to Christmasland. Now it’s up to Vic and her boyfriend Lou (Jonathan Langdon) and friends Maggie (Jahkara J. Smith) and Tabitha (Ashley Romans) to take the fight to that unholy holiday hell.

But what’s weird is that the kids in Christmasland don’t seem to want to be freed. Quite the opposite. They seem ready to defend it at all cost.

Check out the new trailer for Season 2, debuted during its panel at SDCC@Home, below:

‘NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

The cast also includes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull as Linda McQueen, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Chris McQueen.

Season 2 kicked off in June. There are five remaining episodes.