Production on the second season of Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’ was halted due to the coronavirus, but that didn’t prevent the streaming service from releasing a new trailer for SDCC@Home.

The series presents an alternate reality where the Soviet Union beat the US to the moon, which appears to be the new battleground for the Cold War, as the story jumps forward in time to 1983. ‘For All Mankind’ was created by and is executive produced by ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

Moore participated in the virtual panel, along with cast members Joel Kinnaman (Edward Baldwin), Michael Dorman (Gordo Stevens), Sarah Jones (Tracy Stevens), Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin), Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb), and Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole).

As part of the alt-history set-up for the show, ‘For All Mankind’ features a more diverse astronaut line-up including women and persons of color.

As Schmidt stated during the panel (via Comics Beat):

“I think when you lockout 50% of your population from bringing all of their talents and intelligence to the things that they love best you really lose out by not having those resources.”

Marshall added:

“Women don’t have to be pitted against men in order to have a place in society, we can just be there in addition to and be allowed to contribute and just trust that that contribution will be worthwhile.”

And according to Balfour:

“It doesn’t have to be an intrinsic power dynamic at play between men and women [there] is collaboration and there are strengths and weaknesses to celebrate that only benefit the environment holistically, and I think the importance of modeling behavior in society is huge. It’s hard to speculate what the world would look like, but one could certainly suggest that it would be a less conflictual place where gender dynamics are concerned.”

See the men and women in action in the Season 2 trailer below:

‘For All Mankind’ Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Apple TV+. It was not announced when S2 would arrive, but check back for updates!