Among the goodies that have already arrived thanks to Comic-Con@Home is this opening scene from the first episode of CBS All Access’ ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’. ‘Lower Decks’ was created by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan, known for his work on ‘Rick & Morty’ and ‘Solar Opposites’. Those credits should give an idea of what type of humor to expect from this series.

The Lower Decks crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells). Their more glamorous and glorious Bridge counterparts include Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

Mariner and Boimler are featured in this preview clip. Mariner catches Boimler recording a wannabe Captain’s log, but he discovers that she is breaking all sorts of rules, getting drunk on Romulan whiskey and then brandishing a razor-sharp Klingon blade!

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ arrives on CBS All Access on August 6.