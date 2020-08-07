Warner Brothers is delivering an exclusive online virtual convention for fans of DC Comics and an all-star panel is confirmed to appear, including: Idris Elba, who has a mystery role (who may be Bronze Tiger) in ‘The Suicide Squad’; Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot; ‘The Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn; Dwayne Johnson, who will headline the film ‘Black Adam’; Ezra Miller, who portrays The Flash in the film franchise; the new Batman, Robert Pattinson; ‘Wonder Woman 1984’s Steve Trevor, Chris Pine; Harley Quinn star, Margot Robbie; original ‘Justice League’ director, Zack Snyder.

Among the panels scheduled are those devoted to ‘Aquaman’, the much-delayed ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the director’s cut coming to HBO Max next year.

The stars listed above are only among the many who will appear. For a fuller list, check out this new trailer below:

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

DC Fandome will welcome creators of the comics, and creators and cast members of the various animated and live-action series, and films through the years. For instance, Val Kilmer, the Batman from ‘Batman & Robin’ will be present.

Snyder has teased that he will reveal a trailer for his “Snyder Cut” of ‘Justice League’. And the inclusion of Gunn, Elba, Robbie, and others from ‘The Suicide Squad’ has some fans salivating at the thought of a trailer for that flick.

In addition to Miller, Andy Muschietti, who is attached to direct ‘The Flash’, will be in attendance, so there could be a juicy announcement coming for that film. Ditto, ‘The Batman’ helmer Matt Reeves, who will be in attendance along with Pattinson.

It’s not all about the movies though, as actors and voice actors from the various DC shows from all outlets– The CW, Cartoon Network, DC Universe– will also be there, as well.

DC Fandome is free to everyone, but the panels will only be available for 24 hours, on August 22.

What are you most looking forward to?