Ahead of the ‘Star Trek Universe’ Comic-Con@home event, one bit of news has been released in advance– the name of Nickelodeon‘s upcoming CGI animated ‘Trek’ series is ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ and you can see the logo above. This project was announced last April, and will attempt to bring ‘Trek’ to a new younger generation.

At the time of this announcement, Alex Kurtzman said:

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future. Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing ‘Trek’ to a younger generation around the world.”

The new series depicts a group of rebellious teenagers who “commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off into the universe for adventure and more.” Emmy winners Kevin and Dan Hageman developed the series. Among their credits are ‘The LEGO Movie’, ‘Hotel Transylvania’, ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’, and ‘Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia’. The Hagemans will also act as executive producers, along with ‘Star Trek’ chiefs Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, along with Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ hails from CBS’ new Eye Animation Projects.

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is expected to debut next year. There may be more info released about this series this weekend during Comic-Con@Home.

This marks the sixth ‘Star Trek’ series that will hit the air soon. Things kicked off with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, which was followed by ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’, and ‘Star Trek: Picard’. They will soon be joined by ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’, with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their roles as Capt. Christopher Pike Mr. Spock, and Number One, from ‘Discovery’, and the adult animated series ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’. All five of these are CBS All Access shows. ‘Prodigy’ is the first to be released on a different network. (CBS All Access has yet another series, ‘Star Trek: Section 31’, also in early development.)

Will you be checking out ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ when it debuts?

Source: Deadline