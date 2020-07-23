Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Truth Seekers. The duo co-wrote the series with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, who worked with Frost on ‘Sick Note’. Emma D’Arcy, Samson Kayo, Susan Wokoma, and Malcolm McDowell co-star.

As the first trailer declares:

“Can you feel it? Ancient magic resides all around us. Ours is not the only universe. There are realms beyond it. Underneath it, a myriad of parallel dimensions.”

The series follows a team of amateur paranormal investigators who investigate supposed ghost-sightings across the UK and post their exploits online. But something strange happens as their encounters with the paranormal grow increasingly frequent, “more terrifying, and even deadly.” They stumble upon a conspiracy that may bring about Armageddon!

Frost stars as Gus and Pegg plays Dave, with Kayo as Elton, McDowell as Richard, D’Arcy as Astrid, and Wokoma as Helen.

Jim Field Smith directed and executive produces with Pegg, Frost, Saunders, Serafinowicz, and Miles Ketley.

Its release date was not announced beyond “coming soon,” but it looks to be ready for release later this year. There are eight episodes in the first season.

Source: Deadline