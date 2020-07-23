Disney is sticking to its guns when it comes to ‘The New Mutants’. The studio stressed that the pic will open in theaters on August 28, although that announcement was followed with the phrase, “Fingers Crossed.” As part of the SDCC@Home festivities, director Joah Boone and the cast– Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes), Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie), Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar), Anya Taylor-Joy (Illyana Rasputin), Maisie Williams (Rahne Sinclair), and Henry Zaga (Roberto DaCosta)– gathered for a virtual panel, which closed out in style. Boone unveiled the opening scene of the movie!

The scene seems to be a bit choppy, so it is probably an abbreviated cut, which depicts one of the New Mutants before they wake up in the hospital that has been so heavily featured in previous trailers and photos. The intro scene then cuts to a new trailer.

You can click on the video below. It is set to begin before the movie clip and trailer, but you can also view the entire panel if you want.

In addition to that, 20th Century Studios released six new posters for the film:

Which is your favorite?

Once again, ‘The New Mutants’ is scheduled to hit theaters on August 28. (Fingers crossed.)

Source: Comicbook.com