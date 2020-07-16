Wonders never cease! The movie no one thought would ever come out– ‘New Mutants’— will have a presence at SDCC, which is an online event this year. There will be a ‘New Mutants’ panel at 2pm PST on Thursday, July 23. But in advance of that, 20th Century Studios has released the most revealing trailer for the movie yet!

The new clip sets up the story’s premise– the kids are forced to face their greatest fears. The character Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) namechecks them each– Roberto (Henry Zaga), Sam (Charlie Heaton), Dani (Blu Hunt), Illyana (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Rahne (Maisie Williams). Looks like they haven’t yet become Sunspot, Cannonball, Mirage, Magik, or Wolfsbane, although Illyana remarks that she is magic. There are also glimpses of the Demon Bear, and Magik in her armor and wielding her Soul Sword.

Disney has steadfastly refused to release ‘New Mutants’ on Hulu or Disney+, sticking with plans for a theatrical release. This movie has been delayed a ridiculous number of times, which many inferred to mean that this movie was pretty bad. But Disney recently tossed ‘Artemis Fowl’ to Disney+ bypassing a theatrical release and even a potentially lucrative paid VOD rental offering. Now, that movie really was terrible so it seems that Disney realized that and just gave it away free. But the fact that Disney is sticking with a theatrical run for ‘New Mutants’ means that the studio thinks it’s at least good enough to possibly get people to pay to see it on the big screen.

The new trailer looks pretty good and comic fans should dig the ample callbacks to the source material. Check it out below:

We won’t know just how good (or bad) ‘New Mutants’ is until we see it. But the trailer doesn’t look bad at all and is the most comic book-y look we’ve gotten yet.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to ‘New Mutants’ now?