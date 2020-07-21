Harley Quinn and the ‘Birds of Prey’ are winging their way to HBO Max next month. The DC Comics flick hit theaters in February and on PVOD in March after theaters shut down due to the coronavirus. ‘Birds of Prey’ wasn’t a huge hit, but many of those that checked it out were charmed by the outlandish romp, featuring Margot Robbie‘s effervescent Harley leading a pack of badass females– pint-sized thief Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), chanteuse-turned-moll Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), vengeance-seeking mafioso The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and down-on-her-luck Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). They had to pool their skill sets to take on ruthless gangster Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and his henchman, Victor Zsasz, (Chris Messina). Cathy Yan directed the picture, with a script by Christina Hodson.

Previously, Robbie discussed the movie, saying:

“The story in Birds of Prey is told from her point of view, so you have an insight into Harley’s world in a way that you didn’t in the first Suicide Squad film, nor that you’ll have in the next Suicide Squad film. It’s a little bonkers. It reflects her personality. It’s heightened. It’s poppy, it’s fun, it’s violent, it’s crazy. It’s absurd. It’s kooky. It’s hilarious. It’s a little heartbreaking.”

While ‘Birds of Prey’ didn’t make as much as many superhero movies, it also only cost about $75-$80 million to produce. It made $201.8M at the global box office. (Keep in mind, its run was truncated by COVID-19.) Another WB movie, last year’s ‘Ford V Ferrari’ was made for $97.6M and grossed $225.5M worldwide (and that was a months-long run). That’s considered a massive hit. So it’s all relative.

So if you skipped this at theaters or just want to relive it, ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ will be available on HBO Max on August 12.

