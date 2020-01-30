‘Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ has screened for critics, and so far, the reaction is surprisingly overwhelmingly positive. But heroes (or anti-heroes) are only as strong as their enemies, and Ewan McGregor co-stars in this picture as crime boss Roman Sionis, a.k.a. Black Mask. The actor revealed a bit of his character’s motivations and just why Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) gets under his skin so badly.

“He has to be in absolute control. He’s insane when he’s not in control. We only see him in his club, in his car, in his apartment — or at the end when he’s running around. But really I feel like we only ever see him in places he controls. And then Harley comes into this world and she’s uncontrollable. It drives him mad. He hates it. “It plays into the exploration of misogyny in the film. He’s only ever put up with Harley because she was Joker’s girlfriend. So that was the only reason he ever put up with her, because [Joker] was all-powerful. But as soon as [Roman] realizes that Harley’s man is out of the picture, she becomes a problem. That makes him a true misogynist. Harley is trying to find her freedom — the emancipation of Harley Quinn, right? She’s trying to find her voice. She’s not getting her power from her partner anymore.”

Cathy Yan directed ‘Birds of Prey’. In addition to Black Mask, the film also includes another villain, Victor Zsasz, a brutal serial killer, played by Chris Messina. Joining Harley, are The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Their mission appears to be to protect a young girl, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who appears to come into possession of a jewel that Sionis wants.

‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is set to open on February 7th, 2020.

