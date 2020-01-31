With how entwined Joker and Harley Quinn are, you might have expected the Clown Prince of Crime to appear in ‘Birds of Prey.’ That isn’t the case. It was known that the film wouldn’t bring back Jared Leto’s character and with the idea that Harley Quinn is dealing with the two breaking up, that makes sense.

According to Yan in an interview with Heroic Hollywood:

“Well for us, I think the movie starts with the breakup and then it’s all about Harley, and we just wanted to work with that and whatever we needed him to be… just to show that he existed and that there was a breakup, but the focus of the movie is definitely not on The Joker.”

With Joker always stealing every scene he is in, even if it is because you don’t like the portrayal of the character, it is easy to understand why Yan wouldn’t want to include him.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

‘Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is set to open on February 7th, 2020.