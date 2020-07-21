Syfy’s ‘Van Helsing’ is breaking the ice and has resumed production on its fifth and final season in Vancouver. Like most productions, it shut down in March. ‘Van Helsing’ is the first US series to resume filming in Canada, a popular shooting location, thanks to tax breaks. (Nearly everything on The CW films there.)

Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of production studio Nomadic Pictures said:

“We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew members’ safety as our first priority.”

The fifth season will consist of 13 episodes. The first three are in the can, having been filmed in Bratislava, Slovakia in January and February, before the COVID-10 shutdowns. In addition to Vancouver, episodes are planned to be filmed in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Syfy expects the season to debut this fall. (Mmmmkay. Good luck!)

Season five adds three new cast members: Kim Coates as Count Dalibor, “the husband of Olivia who, despite his best intentions, makes some disastrous choices”; Ali Liebert as Nina, “a vampire with a colorful past that involves Julius (Aleks Paunovic) and a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death”; and Steve Bacic as an unnamed “the father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child.”

‘Van Helsing’ was created by Neil LaBute, based on the graphic novel series ‘Helsing’ by Zenescope Entertainment. Kelly Overton heads up the cast as Vanessa Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of monster hunters, who wakes up from a two-year coma to discover that vampires have taken control of society in an event called The Rising. The Van Helsings’ unique DNA allows them to turn the table and transform vampires into humans. The cast also includes Jonathan Scarfe as ex-Marine Axel Miller; Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, a serial killer as a human, that is later transformed into a powerful vampire; and Vincent Gale as Flesh, Rukiya Bernard as Doc, and Aleks Paunovic as Julius, all of which are former vampires who were turned human by Vanessa’s blood, but who each had a different reaction to the change. Tricia Helfer joined the cast as Dracula for Season 4.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter/Deadline