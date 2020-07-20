A cartoon adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s superhero comic ‘Invincible‘ has been quietly in the works for a couple of years for Amazon Prime Video. Kirkman took to Twitter to announce two members of the voice cast– Khary Payton and Zachary Quinto.

Sweet news today! But I have to point out, not even close to the full cast! More to come!! https://t.co/4iBvvDEx40 — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) July 18, 2020

Payton will voice the superhero Black Samson, a member of the Guardians of the Globe, while Quinto will voice Robot, a character that starts out as the leader of the Teen Team, a Titans-like group that main character Mark Grayson/Invincible hangs out with.

Payton and Quinto join the already cast Steven Yeun as Mark, Zazie Beetz as his girlfriend Amber Bennett, Andrew Rannells as Mark’s best friend William Clockwell, Walton Goggins as government liaison Cecil Stedman, Mark Hamill as super tailor Art Rosenbaum, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, and Seth Rogan as Allen the Alien. The biggest unannounced casting is that of Mark’s father, Nolan, a.k.a. Omni-Man.

‘Invincible’ is a deconstructionist take on a DC/Marvel-inspired comic universe. Lead character, Mark Grayson, finds out his father is the Superman-like Omni-Man, an alien from another planet Viltrumite. However, unlike Superman, it turns out that Omni-Man was a scout for an invading army and turns out to be the series’ first major antagonist.

Payton portrays Ezekiel on AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’, which is also based on a Kirkman comic book. (Steven Yeun also starred on ‘TWD’.) He has done extensive cartoon voice work, most notably as Cyborg on ‘Teen Titans’ and ‘Teen Titans GO!’ (and other DC animated projects), as well as Aqualad/Kaldur’ahm on ‘Young Justice’ and his father Black Manta, plus Black Lightning, Brick, Robotman, and more. He has also done voice work for ‘Ben 10: Omniverse’, ‘Transformers: Robots in Disguise’, ‘Sofia the First’, ‘Big Hero 6’, ‘The Lion Guard’, ‘The Family’ Guy’, ‘American Dad!’, and many different video games.

Quinto stars on AMC’s ‘NOS4A2’, but is perhaps best known for playing Spock in the ‘Star Trek’ movies. He previously starred on ‘Heroes’ and ‘American Horror Story’. He has lent his voice to ‘Big Mouth’, ‘Robot Chicken’, and he will be heard as Lex Luthor in the upcoming ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’.

It was not announced when ‘Invincible’ would arrive on Amazon Prime Video, but check back for updates.

Source: Deadline