It was recently announced that the ongoing DC animated universe that has played out over 14 direct-to-video movies starting with 2013’s ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’ would come to a close with the release of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ which will arrive in just days, on May 5. But there have been other DC animated flicks released since 2013 that were not connected to this shared universe, and the creative minds behind them will continue to release new projects beyond that. The first look has been revealed for ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’, which is due this summer and will be the first direct-to-video animated film after ‘Apokolips War’.

As has always been the case, some high-profile voice talent has been lined up for ‘Man of Tomorrow’, starting with Darren Criss as a younger version of Superman than we’re used to seeing. This Clark Kent will only be an intern at the Daily Planet and just getting used to life in the big city.

After breaking through on the teen musical series ‘Glee’, co-created by Ryan Murphy, Criss won an Emmy Award for starring in Murphy’s ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’. He also headlines Muphy’s newest project, ‘Hollywood’ on Netflix. Criss steps up as an executive producer for this miniseries. Criss also recently lent his voice to another Warner Brothers animated movie, ‘Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ as Raphael.

Joining Criss is Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Coincidentally, Quinto was nominated for an Emmy Award for Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story: Asylum’. Quinto’s breakout role was in the NBC series ‘Heroes’, and from there he went on to play Spock in the ‘Star Trek’ film series that began in 2009. He can currently be seen on the AMC horror series ‘NOS4A2’, which returns for its second season this summer. He also lends his voice to the Netflix animated series ‘Big Mouth’.

The voice cast will also include Alexandra Daddario (‘San Andreas’) as Lois Lane, Ryan Hurst (‘The Walking Dead’) as Lobo, and Brett Dalton (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) as Parasite/Rudy Jones, plus Ike Amadi (‘Mass Effect 3’) as the Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (‘The Middle’) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (‘Scandal’) as Martha Kent.

‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ was directed by Chris Palmer (‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’) with a script by Tim Sheridan (‘The Death of Superman’). Butch Lukic (‘Justice League’, ‘Batman Beyond’) served as a supervising producer.

An exact date was not announced beyond “this summer.” Check back for updates!

Source: EW