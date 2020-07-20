It looks as though Netflix has another fantasy hit on its hands with ‘Cursed’, the King Arthur-inspired series, which stars Katherine Langford as Nimue, a powerful young woman who is destined to become the fabled Lady of the Lake. But bringing such an ambitious project to TV screens was a treacherous endeavor for everyone involved.

‘Cursed’ also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur (pre-King), Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine. And the cast didn’t gloss over the hardship of making this series. They revealed that they went through a “bootcamp” for several weeks prior to filming, at which they learned everything from sword fighting to horseback riding.

As Terrell revealed to The Hollywood Reporter:

“[We were] learning fight training in terms of boxing, how to hold yourself as a person, how to hold a sword, where to put your hands. It was one of those things where you just didn’t want it to look stupid on screen where people were like, ‘You look like you can’t fight.’… It was constant work over 10 months and I think by the end of it you’re like, ‘I feel comfortable just being authentic in the character’.”

Sharman dove even further on his own.

“I took ballet classes, I took forging classes on how to live out in the wild in Scotland. I worked with a movement teacher on getting the Weeping Monk’s expression to be the thing that was most important to him. So, a lot of work on that.”

The ‘Cursed’ shoot was originally supposed to run for six months, but it was extended to ten. Terrell admitted:

“It was grueling. It was an amazing physical, emotional, and mental journey, because one day you’re in a battle scene with 100-plus people, and the next day you’re crying to your queen. It was a constant juggle of emotions.”

‘Cursed’ just debuted on Friday and has hit #1 a few times, although it’s been fluctuation with the dramatic film “Fatal Affair’ and ‘The Old Guard’.

Have you checked it out yet? What did you think of ‘Cursed’?