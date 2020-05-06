Oh, guess what! Child-feasting vampire Charlie Manx isn’t dead after all, and the woman who nearly did him in, Vic McQueen now has a son right about the perfect age to be transported to “Christmasland.” That’s the set up for ‘NOS4A2’ Season 2, which is teased in a new trailer from AMC below. In addition, the network has released two character posters, displaying Manx (Zachary Quinto) and Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) looking pretty formidable.

‘NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

Returning from Season 1 is Jahkara Smith as Vic’s Scrabble tile-utilizing psychic friend Maggie Leigh, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Bing Partridge, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Chris McQueen. Ashley Romans, who portrayed police detective Tabitha Hutter in S1 has been bumped up to a series regular role for S2.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

And as promised, AMC has also released new posters featuring Cummings and Quinto in their roles:

Like S1, S2 will also be broadcast on BBC America. Also like S1, S2 will consist of 10 episodes. Jami O’Brien returns as showrunner and executive producer.

It is known that the first new episode will be named “Bad Mother” and the second will be titled “Good Father.” Based on S1, make of that what you will.

‘NOS4A2’ will return on AMC and BBC America on June 21.

Source: Geek Tyrant