Fans may be looking forward to ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, but before that arrives, there may be something even better! Writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson is very proud of his upcoming movie, ‘Monster Hunter’, based on the Capcom video game series. In fact, it sounds as though Anderson is confident that ‘Monster Hunter’ will surpass ‘Jurassic World’, at when it comes to visuals.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Anderson said:

“All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They’re really amazing. We’re building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there.”

On top of that, when asked to describe ‘Monster Hunter’, he replied:

“Lawrence of Arabia … but with monsters!”

While it’s true that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is filming at Pinewood Studios in England, those movies aren’t shot entirely against a green screen. Both previous ‘Jurassic World’ pics were partially filmed in Hawaii. And portions of ‘Dominion’ have already been shot in Vancouver Island, and Merritt, British Columbia, with plans for additional filming in Malta.

Anderson’s wife, Milla Jovovich stars in the lead role of Lt. Artemis, the leader of a United Nations military task force, who find themselves transported to a savage world full of kaiju. The cast also includes martial arts superstar Tony Jaa as The Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, leader of the Hunter’s Crew, T.I. as a sniper named Link, plus Jin Au-Yeung, Aaron Beelner, Schelaine Bennett, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, Josh Helman, and Jannik Schümann.

Though ‘Monster Hunter’ will arrive in theaters before ‘Dominion’, it is opening later than planned, thanks to the coronavirus. Screen Gems recently postponed ‘Monster Hunter’ to April 23, 2021.