The third ‘Jurassic World’ has begun filming and with that, the full name has finally been released: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. That title is quite fitting as this will serve as not only the finale of the ‘Jurassic World’ saga but the whole gosh-darn ‘Jurassic Park’ megillah that kicked off in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s classic first entry. And, as set up in 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, the stakes have risen to levels unseen until now… but one that fans have been clamoring for since Day One.

Hordes of dinosaurs were shown fleeing Lockwood Manor after the botched attempt by Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) to auction them off. Things picked up in last year’s acclaimed short “Battle at Big Rock” which revealed that the dinos had managed to not only survive, but had spread far and wide across the United States… and that was just the beginning. So in other words, they’ve taken ‘Dominion’ over the U.S.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed ‘Jurassic World’ and “Battle at Big Rock,” is back to helm ‘Dominion’, and he kicked off production by posting this image on Twitter:

For such an epic finale, Trevorrow and company assembled an all-star who’s who of Jurassic champs past and present. From the newer films come Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), along with Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembene). And returning from the original ‘World’ are veterans Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

And while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Joseph Mazzello who co-starred in the first ‘Jurassic Park’ as Tim, the grandson of founder, John Hammond (the late, great Richard Attenborough), just shared a tweet that most have interpreted as a sign that he will also be in the new picture.

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang? — Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020

Ariana Richards played Tim’s older sister, Lex. In early October, Mazzello and Richards confessed to Entertainment Weekly that they hoped that there would be room in ‘Dominion’ for them, and it appears there is! No word yet from Richards, but it’s hard to imagine one was brought back and not the other.

‘Dominion’ will also introduce new characters played by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise.

Following Trevorrow’s post, Pratt shared the same image on Instagram with his own caption, which included the admonishment:

“Hold onto your butts.”

Well, feel free to do whatever you want with your butts for the time being. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ won’t take ‘Dominion’ of multiplexes until next summer on June 11, 2021.

Source: EW