Screen Gems’ ‘Monster Hunter’ is the latest film to be delayed due to theater closures caused by COVID-19. Paul W.S. Anderson (the ‘Resident Evil’ franchise) wrote and directed. His wife, Milla Jovovich stars in the lead role of Lt. Artemis. The cast also includes martial arts superstar Tony Jaa as The Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, leader of the Hunter’s Crew, T.I. as a sniper named Link, plus Jin Au-Yeung, Aaron Beelner, Schelaine Bennett, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, Josh Helman, and Jannik Schümann. The film is an adaptation of the Capcom video game series.

‘Monster Hunter’ had been scheduled to open in theaters on September 4, 2020, but has been shifted to April 23, 2021. While this picture probably won’t be a massive hit in the US, it is the type of movie (like the ‘Resident Evil’ flicks) that will likely do very well in other countries like China, which are also crippled by the virus. So that is likely why Screen Gems (a division of Sony) is sticking with plans to release it in theaters instead of going directly to PVOD.

Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man (Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

The movie changes up the story by introducing soldiers from the real world and placing them in the fantasy realm of the video games.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter