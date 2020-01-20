Amidst massive shakeups at the corporate level, Hulu’s Marvel-based live-action series ‘Helstrom’ is moving right along, business as usual, with four episodes already completed, according to Hulu’s senior vice president of original programming, Craig Erwich. Appearing at the Television Critics Association annual press tour, Erwich assured:

“We’re in production on [Helstrom]. I’ve seen the first four episodes of that and I’m really excited about it. It’s definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It’s a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it.”

Tom Austen heads up the cast as Daimon Helstrom, with Sydney Lemmon as his sister, Ana. Elizabeth Marvel appears as their mother Victoria Helstrom.

In October, showrunner Paul Zbyszewski expressed:

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent. From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Joining Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel in the cast are June Carryl, Daniel Cudmore, Ariana Guerra, David Meunier, Alain Uy, and Robert Wisdom.

Based on the comic characters Daimon Hellstrom, ‘The Son of Satan’, and his sister ‘Satana’, this supernaturally-edged series was announced last May, along with another planned Marvel adaptation, ‘Ghost Rider’. But ‘Ghost Rider’ was scrapped in September. Then in November, Hulu canceled its existing Marvel show, ‘Runaways’ on the eve of its third season release. Elsewhere, Freeform canceled its Marvel show, ‘Cloak & Dagger’.

All of this followed the announcement that Kevin Feige, who oversees the extremely successful Marvel film franchise, was taking over the TV division as well. And with a full slate of movie-based TV shows headed to Disney+, most realized it was only a matter of time before the existing Marvel shows were history.

But ‘Helstrom’ has managed to fly under the radar and is set to arrive sometime this year. (A set of four adult-targeted Marvel animated series is also headed for Hulu sometime in the future.)

Are you looking forward to this horror-inspired Marvel show?

Source: ComicBook.com