‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ may have been delayed by shutdowns due to COVID-19, but if you want another adventure featuring horrifying giant monsters in a tropical setting, Universal has your fix– ‘Tremors: Island Fury’! This is the seventh film in the cult-favorite franchise, and like all six sequels, stars Michael Gross as Burt Gummer. Jamie Kennedy won’t appear as Burt’s son Travis, but his part will be replaced by Jon Heder as Jimmy. The cast also includes Richard Brake as Bill and Caroline Langrishe as Jas. Don Michael Paul directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Brian Brightly.

“The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.”

Gross shared a picture of himself looking a lot like Tom Hanks in ‘Castaway’ via Facebook. As he wrote:

“It’s been a long time since I’ve hosted a Tremors Tuesday, and because Official Tremors Franchise Fans have been extraordinarily patient, here’s a sneak peek of Burt Gummer as we first see him in Universal Studios Hollywood’s Tremors 7, available this October.”

Check it out below:



Though Gross didn’t specify, ‘Tremors: Island Fury’ will most likely debut on VOD before going to streaming. The entire ‘Tremors’ saga was added to Netflix in January of this year.

In 2013, Syfy aired a single 13-episode season of a ‘Tremors’ TV series, which also starred Gross. In 2018, a new pilot was shot for Syfy without Gross, but with Kevin Bacon returning in the role of Valentine McKee, the lead of the first movie (the only movie in the series to be released in theaters).

‘Tremors: Island Fury’ was developed separately at the same time that the ‘Tremors’ TV show was in the works.

Are you a fan of the ‘Tremors’ movies? Are you excited that there is a new installment coming, possibly in time for Halloween?