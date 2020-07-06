Following his incendiary tweet accusing Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of ‘Justice League’, Ray Fisher has followed up with another tweet.

I believe Kai Cole and Charisma Carpenter. — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 3, 2020

Kai Cole is Whedon’s ex-wife. In 2017, as the #MeToo movement was building steam, she wrote an essay for The Wrap, including this statement:

“Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans, and friends, while he stayed married to me.”

She also revealed that Whedon used his “feminist” status to cover for his mistreatment of women, both real, and the characters in his various projects.

Also in 2017, Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’ stated that Whedon fired her after she got pregnant and didn’t bother to tell her in person.

“I actually got a phone call from somebody in the press, which really sucked.” At 2009’s Dragon Con, Carpenter also said (via Telegraph): “What happened was that my relationship with Joss became strained. We all go through our stuff in general [behind the scenes], and I was going through my stuff, and then I became pregnant. And I guess in his mind, he had a different way of seeing the season go… in the fourth season. It was my least favorite season actually. “I think Joss was, honestly, mad. I think he was mad at me and I say that in a loving way, which is — it’s a very complicated dynamic working for somebody so many years, and expectations, and also being on a show for eight years, you gotta live your life. And sometimes living your life gets in the way of maybe the creator’s vision for the future. And that becomes a conflict, and that was my experience.”