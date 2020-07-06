Following his incendiary tweet accusing Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of ‘Justice League’, Ray Fisher has followed up with another tweet.
I believe Kai Cole and Charisma Carpenter.
— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 3, 2020
Kai Cole is Whedon’s ex-wife. In 2017, as the #MeToo movement was building steam, she wrote an essay for The Wrap, including this statement:
“Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans, and friends, while he stayed married to me.”
She also revealed that Whedon used his “feminist” status to cover for his mistreatment of women, both real, and the characters in his various projects.
Also in 2017, Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’ stated that Whedon fired her after she got pregnant and didn’t bother to tell her in person.
“I actually got a phone call from somebody in the press, which really sucked.”
At 2009’s Dragon Con, Carpenter also said (via Telegraph):
“What happened was that my relationship with Joss became strained. We all go through our stuff in general [behind the scenes], and I was going through my stuff, and then I became pregnant. And I guess in his mind, he had a different way of seeing the season go… in the fourth season. It was my least favorite season actually.
“I think Joss was, honestly, mad. I think he was mad at me and I say that in a loving way, which is — it’s a very complicated dynamic working for somebody so many years, and expectations, and also being on a show for eight years, you gotta live your life. And sometimes living your life gets in the way of maybe the creator’s vision for the future. And that becomes a conflict, and that was my experience.”
Unfortunately, Fisher’s tweets are vague. It isn’t clear whether he feels that Whedon acted inappropriately with female cast or crew members, or if he was personally treated poorly.
And Whedon hasn’t responded, so we really don’t know what this is all about.
Whedon took over ‘Justice League’ after Zack Snyder had directed the majority of the movie. Whedon helmed reshoots and edited together the final cinematic version. The resulting film was not well-received and was a disappointment at the box office. It was recently announced that Snyder would re-edit the film for a special director’s cut to be made available on HBO Max next year.
Prematurely, Alan Tudyk, who starred on Whedon’s ‘Firefly’, has leaped to the director’s defense:
Wasn’t there, but I have known Joss for 17 years, I honestly can’t even imagine it and I have a pretty good imagination. https://t.co/Z6G9C7Md6c
— alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) July 1, 2020
Twitter users quickly unleashed a slew of comments pointing out Whedon’s past indiscretions, some of which he has admitted. Since Tudyk’s tweet flat out states that he “wasn’t there,” others argue that he has no business trying to invalidate another person’s perception and experience. Others have simply urged him to stay out of it and delete the tone-deaf tweet.
Another person that wasn’t there is Kevin Smith. On his Fatman Beyond podcast, he discussed some secondhand dirt that he heard about Whedon’s behavior which, while unprofessional, doesn’t seem to have anything to do with what Fisher is hinting at.
“Remember went I went to the Skywalker set and some people had worked on both Solo and Justice League? The special effects guy said there was a fair amount of trash-talking of Zack’s version of the movie on-set by Joss. Again, this is what a special effects guy who worked on both versions of the movie told me. But that he [Whedon] would cut down, dismiss, and be negative about Zack’s version, which he had seen and all these people had made together without him and stuff.”
“The guy had said he was kind of uncomfortable on-set because the people he was talking to about not liking that version of the movie were all people that had helped make that version of the movie, so that I think is probably the unprofessional thing. Like you don’t do that, especially if you came in to help out during a bad moment in the director’s life and stuff. But that’s hearsay.”
It seems that at some point, Fisher HAS to come clean with exactly what he is talking about and what these negative behaviors were. Once that happens, Whedon will be able to respond to those specific accusations. Until then, maybe people need to stop chiming in when they don’t know what they’re even talking about.
Check back for updates as this story unfolds.