‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Joel Stoffer has lined up his next gig– an unnamed role on ‘Stranger Things 4’. It isn’t known who he will play, what their role in the story is, or how many episodes he will be in, but Stoffer told Comicbook.com:

“I’ve got a role that we haven’t shot yet on Stranger Things. I don’t expect it to become anything long-term, but it’ll be coming up. They contact me and I’ll go to Georgia, to Atlanta, and shoot it when they get back up and running.”

The actor doesn’t know when that will be. While Georgia and Atlanta, specifically, have tried to get things “back up and running,” the spread of COVID-19 hasn’t really eased, so as quickly as some things open up, they shut right back down. The same thing is happening all over this country and in pretty much every other nation where the coronavirus has been spreading among people in the hundreds of thousands. As Stoffer added, “They haven’t formed their schedule yet.”

‘Stranger Things 4’ began filming in February. Some filming took place in Vilnius, Lithuania, and in the nearby Lukiškės Prison. Some of that footage has already been seen in a teaser video which revealed that Hopper (David Harbour) was indeed still alive after the seemingly tragic climax of Season 3. Production shut down in March.

It has yet to be announced whether this will be the final season or not. If not, expect Season 5 to be the finale. ‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler).

