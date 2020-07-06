Can you believe there has never been a Scooby-Doo movie specifically about Halloween? That’s about to change with the release of ‘Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo’, a new direct-to-video movie. If you weren’t impressed by ‘SCOOB!’, this new pic takes things back to 2D basics.

The trailer for the upcoming flick shows the Mystery Inc. gang teaming up with Billy Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (Nye worked with the gang on the Boomerang series ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’. Elvira cameoed in ‘Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island’.) And they’ll need the extra help, as this film’s baddie is Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Batman’s foe The Scarecrow!

With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!

Check out the new trailer below (courtesy of Syfy Wire):

Frank Welker voiced Scooby-Doo in ‘SCOOB!’ but he was the only classic voice actor in the cast, as Warner Brothers hired bigger name actors for the other parts. But the regular voice cast is back for ‘Happy Halloween’– Welker as both Scooby and Fred, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Grey Griffin as Daphne and Kate Micucci as Velma. Dwight Schultz (‘Ben 10’) voices Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow.

But one classic element of ‘Scooby’ lore is getting a modern replacement. The hippie stoner van, the Mystery Machine gets an upgrade courtesy of Nye. The new Mystery Machine X or “MMX” gives the gang a high-tech edge in their crime-busting missions. Instead of orange flowers, Nye’s famous bowtie appears on the front of this vehicle. Those inside are referred to as “Nye Riders.”

The trailer doesn’t say when this movie will be released, but I’m guessing… October?