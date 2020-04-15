Vanity Fair has just unveiled nine new photos of the cast of ‘Dune’— ten if you count the picture of Timothée Chalamet that was released earlier as a tease. But just in case you can’t get enough, Zendaya has also released another picture of herself in the role of Chani via Twitter.

You can check it out below:

Chalamet portrays ‘Dune’s main character, Paul Atreides, a nobleman who must safeguard the harsh desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the galaxy’s most valuable resource known as “spice.” While there, Atreides must defend himself from the planet’s deadly native inhabitants, humongous sandworms. But another native being has wiggled her way into his mind, Zendaya’s Chani, who appears to Paul in his dreams, distinguished by her glowing blue eyes.

Chani was played by Sean Young in the 1984 film adaptation directed by David Lynch. Barbora Kodetová played her in the three-part Syfy miniseries released in 2020.

Zendaya and Chalamet are just two members of the all-star cast of this new version of ‘Dune’. The film also stars Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

Visionary Denis Villeneuve (‘Blade Runner 2049’) directed. This film adapts only the first part of Frank Herbert’s dense and intricate novel. Plans are for Villeneuve to tackle the other half in a second picture, but that has not been officially announced yet. (Perhaps Warner Brothers is waiting to see how this one does first.)

It does not appear that the shut-downs caused by the coronavirus pandemic have disrupted the post-production of ‘Dune’. It is still slated to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020.