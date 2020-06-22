‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is expected to be the first big-budget studio flick to resume production following shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though that situation has not been cured, many industries are valiantly pushing forward in hopes of restoring some normalcy to the world. It is expected that production on ‘Dominion’ will resume in early July in England, with steps being taken right now to ensure the utmost safety for the cast and crew. Reportedly, Universal is spending an additional $5 million just on these safety measures.

The movie’s female lead, Bryce Dallas Howard, has opened up to discuss going back to work in the COVID-19 age. Speaking to SiriusXM’s EW Live, she said:

“There has been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond. We would never be going back to work if we didn’t feel safe. And, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time and I’m very grateful to have a job. What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, all of the key crew members and just us consistently being like, ‘Ok how are we going to do this, how are we going to do this safely,’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health.”

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be directed by Colin Trevorrow. Howard returns in the role of Claire Dearing, along with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembene). From the original ‘Jurassic World’ franchise are veterans Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and BD Wong (Henry Wu). It is also believed that Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards will also return in the roles of Tim and Lex from the first movie. ‘Dominion’ also welcomes newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise.

The film was scheduled to open on June 11, 2021 and so far, Universal has not delayed it due to the coronavirus.