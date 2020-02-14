Jake Johnson And Omar Sy Are Returning For Jurassic World III

While fans are thrilled that OG Jurassic stars Laura Dern (who just won her first Academy Award for ‘Little Women’), Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are returning for the final (?) ‘Jurassic World’ movie, two newer supporting players, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy have also signed on to appear. Both appeared in 2015’s ‘Jurassic World’, but not in the sequel ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018).

Johnson portrayed Lowery Cruthers, who worked in the control room of the Jurassic World theme park, and he remained at his station even after the island was mostly evacuated. He was there to help Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) when she needed help releasing the T-Rex to take on the Indominus Rex.

Sy played Barry Sembene, a Velociraptor trainer who worked closely with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). He was almost killed by Blue, but managed to escape Isla Nublar alive.

It isn’t known how either character fits into ‘Jurassic World III’, but very little has been announced regarding that picture. It hales from Universal and Amblin Entertainment, and Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first ‘Jurassic World’, will be back to helm this sequel. Trevorrow worked on the screenplay with Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. Connolly co-wrote both previous ‘Jurassic World’ movies, and Carmichael co-wrote the short ‘Battle at Big Rock’.

Pratt and Howard return from the previous ‘Jurassic World’ movies, along with ‘Lost World’s Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood). Along with Dern, Goldblum, and Neill, BD Wong returns from the original trilogy as Dr. Henry Wu. Newcomers, Mamoudou Athie (‘Sorry For Your Loss’) and DeWanda Wise (‘She’s Gotta Have It’) have been cast in undisclosed roles.

‘Lost World’ saw the destruction of Isla Nublar (that poor brontosaurus!), but showed some dinosaurs escaping into the outer world. It looks like a dream team of experts will be needed to wrangle them in and protect the population.

All questions will be answered when ‘Jurassic World III’ opens in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter