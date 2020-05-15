The revival of ‘The Twilight Zone’ will return to CBS All Access this summer, if you need a little “escape.” (And who doesn’t right now?) The streaming service announced that the series, created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, will be back on June 25. This announcement was delivered along with a new poster and trailer on Monday, a.k.a. National Twilight Zone Day. (Yes, that’s a thing.)

The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, was released last April-May and received mixed-to-positive reviews. Kumail Nanjiani received an Emmy Award nomination for starring in the episode, “The Comedian.” The second season will also contain 10 episodes, and like last year’s batch, will feature an all-star lineup of actors, writers, and directors.

Check out the new trailer below:

And below is the new poster, featuring the tagline “Escape.”

While Peele serves as EP, host, and narrator of ‘The Twilight Zone’, he has yet to write or direct an episode– until now. While he did not direct an episode of S2, he did pen the script for “Downtime.”

Below, you can find the titles of all ten Season 2 episodes:

“8” – Directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

Written by Glen Morgan

Starring Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren

Written by Steven Barnes & Tananarive Due

Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome

Written by Alex Rubens

Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury

Written by Osgood Perkins

Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee

Written by Emily C. Chang & Sara Amini

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon

Written by Jordan Peele

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Starring Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, and Billy Porter

Written by Alex Rubens

Starring Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Starring Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Emily C. Chang & Sarah Amini

Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

NOTE: Episodes may not be released in this order.

Are you excited that ‘The Twilight Zone’ is returning to CBS All Access next month? If so, tune in on June 25, when Season 2 debuts.

Source: Deadline