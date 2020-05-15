The revival of ‘The Twilight Zone’ will return to CBS All Access this summer, if you need a little “escape.” (And who doesn’t right now?) The streaming service announced that the series, created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, will be back on June 25. This announcement was delivered along with a new poster and trailer on Monday, a.k.a. National Twilight Zone Day. (Yes, that’s a thing.)
The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, was released last April-May and received mixed-to-positive reviews. Kumail Nanjiani received an Emmy Award nomination for starring in the episode, “The Comedian.” The second season will also contain 10 episodes, and like last year’s batch, will feature an all-star lineup of actors, writers, and directors.
Check out the new trailer below:
And below is the new poster, featuring the tagline “Escape.”
While Peele serves as EP, host, and narrator of ‘The Twilight Zone’, he has yet to write or direct an episode– until now. While he did not direct an episode of S2, he did pen the script for “Downtime.”
Below, you can find the titles of all ten Season 2 episodes:
- “8” – Directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead
Written by Glen Morgan
Starring Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren
- “A Small Town” – Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Written by Steven Barnes & Tananarive Due
Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome
- “Try, Try” – Directed by Jennifer McGowan
Written by Alex Rubens
Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury
- “You Might Also Like” – Directed by Osgood Perkins
Written by Osgood Perkins
Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee
- “Ovation” – Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Written by Emily C. Chang & Sara Amini
Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon
- “Downtime” – Directed by JD Dillard
Written by Jordan Peele
Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale
- “The Who of You” – Directed by Peter Atencio
Written by Win Rosenfeld
Starring Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, and Billy Porter
- “A Human Face” – Directed by Christina Choe
Written by Alex Rubens
Starring Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson
- “Among the Untrodden” – Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Written by Heather Anne Campbell
Starring Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
- “Meet in the Middle” – Directed by Mathias Herndl
Written by Emily C. Chang & Sarah Amini
Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs
NOTE: Episodes may not be released in this order.
Are you excited that ‘The Twilight Zone’ is returning to CBS All Access next month? If so, tune in on June 25, when Season 2 debuts.
Source: Deadline