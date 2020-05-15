The creators of ‘The Mandalorian’ didn’t have to look far to find the right actor to portray the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze. Katee Sackhoff, who provided the character’s voice on ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels’ will suit up for real for Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series. Neither Lucasfilm LTD nor Disney+ have made an official announcement, but several sources have confirmed the casting, as reported by /Film.

Bo-Katan first appeared in Season 4 of ‘The Clone Wars’ and was the second-in-command of the Mandalorian splinter group Death Watch. Darth Maul used the Darksabre to execute the group’s leader, Pre Vizsla, after which, Bo-Katan summoned the Jedi and Republic to oust Maul. Later, in ‘Rebels’, Sabine Wren gave Bo-Katan the Darksabre, the weapon that was shown to be in possession of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’.

It’s possible that Sackhoff’s live-action performance will appear in flashbacks, explaining how Moff Gideon came to acquire the blade. Hopefully, the story won’t be too tragic for longtime fans.

Earlier this year, Sackhoff was asked about appearing on ‘The Mandalorian’, to which she replied (via DiscussingFilm):

“I mean, who wouldn’t! … There are people that are going to jump to conclusions that Bo is going to be in The Mandalorian because on paper, it does make sense. But you know, we’ll just have to wait and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You never know.”

Sackhoff is best known for portraying Captain Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace on Syfy’s hit reboot of ‘Battlestar Galactica’, which ran from 2005 until 2009. She has since appeared on ‘Nip/Tuck’, ’24’, ‘Longmire’, and ‘The Flash’. She currently headlines the Netflix sci-fi series ‘Another Life’, which was renewed for a second season last October.

It was recently announced that Temuera Morrison will also appear in Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’, as the popular film character Boba Fett. The series is set to return to Disney+ this winter.

