The constantly shifting Playstation video game adaptation ‘Uncharted’ has had its release date changed again, but in an unexpected twist, it has actually been pushed forward! Instead of opening on October 8, 2021, it will now arrive on July 16. (Prior to that, it had been pushed from March to October.) But this news comes after Sony did some shuffling with its other movies, including the next ‘Spider-Man’ live-action movie, which was moved from July to November of next year. Even with some areas experimenting with reopening after coronavirus shutdowns, it’s still unclear when Hollywood productions will begin again in earnest.

A lot of this shuffling centers on Tom Holland who is starring in both ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Spider-Man’. But even before the shutdown, he was set to film ‘Uncharted’ first, and filming actually ALMOST began before the shutdowns.

As Holland stated in a comment on Instagram (via Comicbook.com):

“We showed up for our first day of shooting and they shut us down. We were in Berlin.”

In ‘Uncharted’, Holland will portray the video game’s lead character, Nathan Drake, albeit a younger version than fans have ever seen before. Mark Wahlberg will portray his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. (At one point, Wahlberg was attached to portray Nathan Drake.) Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle are also part of the cast. Ruben Fleischer will direct, with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

After that, Holland will star in his third solo ‘Spider-Man’ movie, along with Zendaya. Jon Watts, who helmed the first two, is expected to return.

Sony has already rescheduled the releases of the Spider-Man-related ‘Morbius’ (March 19, 2021) and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (October 1, 2021), as well as the animated sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (October 7, 2022).

Sony has also rescheduled ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (March 5, 2021), and non-genre fare ‘Fatherhood’ (a drama starring Kevin Hart), ‘The Nightingale’ (a WWII picture with Dakota and Elle Fanning), ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’, and ‘Man From Toronto’ (another Kevin Hart movie, also starring Matthew McConaughey).