Sony is reportedly rushing to get ‘Uncharted’ made before star Tom Holland begins filming the next ‘Spider-Man’, and according to Deadline, the studio’s top choice to direct is Ruben Fleischer. Last year, he helmed ‘Zombieland: Double Tap‘ for Sony, and the year before that, he directed the unexpected mega-hit, ‘Venom’. Reportedly, this accelerated pace to get ‘Uncharted’ made is what caused Travis Knight to leave the project in December. Fleischer hasn’t officially signed on yet.

Sony has been trying to get this movie, based on the best-selling Sony Playstation game franchise, made for years. Knight was the sixth director attached to direct, following Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Lane’), Shawn Levy (‘Stranger Things’), Seth Gordon (‘Baywatch’), Neil Burger (‘The Upside’), and David O. Russell (‘Joy’).

In addition to Tom Holland, who is set to play lead character Nathan Drake, ‘Uncharted’ will also star Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The most recent screenplay was written by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. The film will be produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. This will be the first collaboration between Sony and the newly formed PlayStation Productions.

Fleischer has announced plans to direct an action-comedy called ‘The Regional Office Is Under Attack’. He recently produced the comedy ‘Bad Trip’ which opens in April. He also acts as executive producer of the TV shows ‘Superstore’ and ‘Stumptown’.

Holland’s third ‘Spider-Man’ is expected to film this summer, so if they expect to get ‘Uncharted’ made before that, it will need to start filming soon. ‘Uncharted’ doesn’t yet have a release date, but the third ‘Spider-Man’ is scheduled to open on July 16, 2021. It will be one of four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies opening in 2021.

Are you excited that ‘Uncharted’ might actually get made soon? Do you think Ruben Fleischer will be a good fit for this film?