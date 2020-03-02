‘Uncharted’ seems to finally be making some headway! Antonio Banderas is confirmed to have signed on to co-star opposite Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Also officially on board are Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. Ruben Fleischer is attached to direct, with a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Sony was reported to have Fleischer at the top of its list of directors it wanted to take over this project, and it is now official that he has signed on. In late January, Sony pushed the release date for ‘Uncharted’ to March 5, 2021.

‘Uncharted’ is based on the best-selling Playstation video game series created by Naughty Dog. Holland plays the lead character, treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The character appears older in the games, but this is an origin story and will depict the character at a younger age. Wahlberg will portray his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, after he was, at one time, set to play Nathan Drake himself.

It was not revealed whom Banderas, Ali, or Gabrielle are playing. Banderas was recently nominated for a slew of accolades, including the Academy Award, for his role in ‘Dolor y Gloria’. He was most recently seen in the box office disappointment ‘Dolittle’. He has recently wrapped the films ‘Lamborghini’ and ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ and reportedly filmed a post-credits cameo for ‘New Mutants’ in an undisclosed villain role, but that may have been cut. (What would be the point of a post-credit scene to set up another movie when there is no chance of one being made?)

Ali may be best known for her role as Dr. Dahlia Qadri on the last two seasons of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. She is one of the stars of HBO’s upcoming high-concept YA drama ‘The Wilds’.

Gabrielle may be best known for playing mean girl Prudence on Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’. She also had the role of Gaia on The CW’s ‘The 100’ and does a lot of voice work.

As for director Fleischer, he has a strong working relationship with Sony, having helmed the surprise hit ‘Venom’ and the cult favorites ‘Zombieland’ and ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’.

For now, ‘Uncharted’ is expected to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

