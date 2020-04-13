One movie that was always scheduled to be released late this year is ‘Dune’, directed by Denis Villeneuve, and based on the classic novel by Frank Herbert. Having helmed such recent standouts as ‘The Arrival’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, Villeneuve has clearly established himself as one of the most visionary auteurs in Hollywood, which is exactly what is necessary to bring Herbert’s sprawling tale to life, and at long last, the first glimpse inside of this world has been released.

Vanity Fair will be offering many imaged from Villeneuve’s film, but ahead of that, the magazine has offered a sneak peek of Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides on the shores of his home planet Caladan. But his hero’s journey will soon take him from that comfortable life to the harsh mining planet of Arrakis, supplier of the “spice” that is vital to the citizens of the galaxy.

As part of Vanity Fair‘s coverage, Chalamet stated:

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts. He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

Chalamet heads up an all-star cast which also includes Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Zendaya as Chani.

‘Dune’ is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.