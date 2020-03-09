Natalie Dormer is pulling tripled duty on Showtime’s upcoming ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’, the “spiritual successor” of the previous ‘Penny Dreadful’ series which ran on the network for three seasons. It is known that Dormer is portraying the shape-shifting demon Magda, and in the new trailer, it is revealed that she uses her abilities to blend into the volatile public of 1938 Los Angeles, on the verge of World War II, and she stokes the unrest stemming from the tension between the area’s Latinx community and the mostly white police force and local government.

While Dormer’s Magda is the show’s antagonist, Daniel Zovatto serves as the hero, Detective Tiago Vega, the first Hispanic member of the police force, who finds himself torn between his two identities. As one suspect sneers in the trailer, “Are you a cop pretending to be Mexican or a Mexican pretending to be a cop?”

Rory Kinnear, who starred on the first ‘Penny Dreadful’ as John Clare a.k.a. Frankenstein’s monster, returns in the new role of American Nazi scientist Dr. Peter Craft. The cast also includes Nathan Lane as Tiago’s partner and mentor, Lewis Michener; Kerry Bishé as Sister Molly, “a charismatic radio evangelist; Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as Tiago’s younger siblings, Mateo and Josefina; Adriana Barraza as their mother, Maria; and Michael Gladis as Councilman Charlton Townsend, “the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee; a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles.”

The recurring cast includes Amy Madigan as Miss Adelaide Finnister, the mother of Sister Molly; Lorenza Izzo as Santa Muerte, “the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness, Magda”; Thomas Kretschmann as Richard Goss, “an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles”; Ethan Peck as Herman Ackermann, “the charismatic second-in-command at the German-American Bund”; Piper Perabo as Peter Craft’s wife, Linda, “a fading American Beauty rose” who is “disappointed with her husband and bored with her constrained suburban life”; Hudson West and Julian Hilliard as Peter and Linda’s sons Revor and Tom; Adam Rodriguez as Raul, the eldest brother in the Vega family; Lin Shaye as Dottie Minter, a “friend and ally” to Michener; Dominic Sherwood as Kurt, Goss’ chauffeur and bodyguard; and Brent Spiner as Captain Ned Vanderhoff, Vega and Michener’s boss.

Watch the newest trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ “opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ kicks off on Showtime on April 26.

Source: EW