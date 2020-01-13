Showtime has finally released the first trailer for ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ during this year’s Television Critics Association winter press tour and now they’ve released it online for all to enjoy. Fans of the original ‘Penny Dreadful’ will likely not be thrilled that the original series isn’t getting a fourth season, but this does look to be a good spiritual successor for the series.

Assuming you don’t mind being transplanted from a slightly more gothic setting to LA in the 1930s.

The new show was both written and will be executive produced by ‘Penny Dreadful’ creator John Logan.

Along with the trailer, the network has released the following synopsis for the series:

A spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful story set in Victorian-era London, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Clocking in at just over a minute you can check out the ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ trailer below:

Honestly, I’m kind of curious as to if Natalie Dormer‘s character will be what the major story arc rotates around much as Evan Green’s Vanessa Ives seemed to do in the original ‘Penny Dreadful.’ While not mentioned in the earlier press about the upcoming series or this trailer, you can’t help but wonder if any of the cast from the original iteration will still be alive and make an appearance down the line.

We already know that Rory Kinnear, who played Frankenstein’s monster in the original series, is appearing. However, he is set to portray Dr. Peter Craft, and I doubt we’ll see any form of a crossover here as he’ll be “a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.”

It is easy to guess that he’ll be part of the “dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich” portion of the plot.

What did you think of the first trailer for ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’? Will we see any cameos from the original cast? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will premiere on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME.