Producer Rob Thomas and his Spondoodle production house have been trying to adapt Joel Schumacher’s 1987 teen vampire classic ‘The Lost Boys’ into a TV series for The CW since 2016. It came close last year, with a pilot order. That pilot was written by Heather Mitchell and directed by ‘Twilight’s Catherine Hardwicke, but The CW wasn’t entirely happy with it, and sent it back to be redeveloped.

Thomas and Mitchell wrote the script, so it’s unknown just how different it will be. Marcos Siega will direct.

It was previously reported that two cast members — Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro — would remain from the first pilot. Rahimi portrayed Stella, a slightly renamed version of Jami Gertz’s Star from the original movie, while Shapiro played David, Kiefer Sutherland’s role. But now it has been revealed that they were not kept after all.

It has now been revealed that the new version of ‘The Lost Boys’ will be fronted by Branden Cook, Lincoln Younes, and Ruby Cruz. And while the first pilot made some changes to update it from the ’80s movie, it seems the new pilot is going further to distinguish itself.

For starters, the action is shifted from southern California to North Carolina.

The plot, however, seems to be the same (via Deadline):

When a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized how we think about vampires.

Cook will portray Garrett, “the older of two brothers who have moved with their mom to the North Carolina seaside community.” This is essentially the “Michael” character from the movie, played by Jason Patric. Cook will also be seen in the upcoming HBO series ‘Industry’.

Younes will play Benjamin, “the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in the town.” This is clearly the “David,” Kiefer Sutherland’s character, who Shapiro played in the first pilot. Younes most recently co-starred on ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’.

Cruz’s character is named Elsie, and she is a modified version of Gertz’s Star/Rahimi’s Stella, “who sparks with the new guy in town, Garrett.” Cruz was recently seen as the younger version of Annie Wilkes on ‘Castle Rock’.

Expect more updates as it appears this pilot is coming together rather quickly!