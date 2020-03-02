McFarlane Toys is back and better than ever! To be entirely fair, they never actually went anywhere and have pretty consistently been awesome over the years, but it’s definitely a safe statement to say that this year they are truly returning to New York Toy Fair 2020 at the top of their game when it comes to comic book themed action figures. Without further ado, here’s the full rundown on the New York Toy Fair 2020 showcase for McFarlane Toys comic book and superhero-themed figures!

Starting off with perhaps one of the most interesting news bites, Mcfarlane Toys are taking steps to bring back the brand that started it all with ‘Spawn‘! After the success of the ‘Spawn 300’ comic book last year, McFarlane is focusing on revitalizing the brand, but they need your help! McFarlane Toys is going to be launching a Kickstarter ‘direct-to-consumer’ crowdfunding campaign to remake the original 1995 Spawn figure with an updated scale, sculpt, and articulation that will bring this beloved figure design into modern times. While we are expecting more information to be coming soon, we were excited to learn that if this new Spawn figure remake does well, there will be more remakes and new figures to come from the original ‘Spawn’ toy line, plus other classic IP like McFarlane’s Movie Maniacs, Tortured souls, Monsters, and even Dragons!

With a number of specialty stores that used to carry these classic McFarlane toylines like ToysRUs, KB Toys, Suncoast, and Tower Records all gone, this direct-to-consumer crowdfunding method seems like the best route to get these in collectors hands.

McFarlane Toys is also bringing us our first modern figure of another classic 90s antihero with Bloodshot! This figure is based on the character’s appearance in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Valiant comic book where the character is being portrayed by action icon Vin Diesel. This figure features a highly detailed sculpt and comes fully loaded with dual pistols, a sniper rifle, and a large knife. Bloodshot is due to hit stores this month just in time for the film’s release!

The other big line to watch from McFarlane is their recently obtained DC Comics license! The first wave of figures hit stores last month and the team at McFarlane has been listening to collectors’ feedback (both positive and negative) and taking it all to heart as they work on the next wave of DC Multiverse figures!

The second wave of figures is getting ready to launch later this spring and will bring us some more fan favorites like Batman and The Joker based on their appearance in the ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum’ video game series, plus two new figures of Wonder Woman based on her appearance in her upcoming live action film ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘; including both a classic and an armored look.

Already planning way ahead, McFarlane has also announced a wave of figures based on the ‘Batman: White Knight’ comic series that will be releasing this fall including Batman, The Joker, and Azreal!

Last but far from least, and leaning a bit more to the east! After the success and popularity of the first wave, Mcfarlane Toys has announced a second wave of figures based on the popular anime and manga ‘My Hero Academia’! The new wave is set to hit stores later this Spring and includes Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Ururaka, and Eijiro Kirishima! There is also a figure of Tenya Iida planned for release later this fall, which means we can probably hope for a few more characters to join him in Wave 3!

While that’s all of MacFarlane Toys’ comic book and superhero-themed items revealed so far. There is definitely a lot more from McFarlane to get excited about! Which items are you anticipating the most? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned for more news from Toy Fair 2020!