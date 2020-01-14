The New Trailer For Bloodshot Ramps Up The Comic Book Action

Sony has unleashed a new trailer for ‘Bloodshot’, the action flick starring Vin Diesel, and the new clip definitely ratchets up the comic book vibe from the first trailer released which swung from melancholia to generic Diesel action fare and back again. The new trailer pops with more CGI and more over-the-top destruction. Okay, it still looks a little like typical Diesel, but it also bears more than a passing resemblance to ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ and people seemed to like that. It even features ‘Alita’ co-star Eiza González.

‘Love, Death, and Robots” Dave Wilson makes his feature film directing debut with this Valiant Comics adaptation, after having worked on VFX for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and video games like the ‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ series.

Check out the new trailer below:

After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.

The film also features Guy Pearce as the sinister Dr. Emil Harting, and Toby Kebbell as another baddie, Axe, as well as Sam Heughan as Jimmy Dalton, Lamorne Morris as Wilfred Wigans, Talulah Riley as Gina DeCarlo, Alex Hernandez as Tibbs, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Nick Baris.

Sony Pictures scored massively last year with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (now its highest-grossing international movie ever), and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. But it also released some real duds like ‘Men in Black: International‘, ‘Escape Room’, ‘Miss Bala’, ‘Brightburn‘, ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’, and ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Where will ‘Bloodshot’ fall on that spectrum? Are you planning to check it out?

‘Bloodshot’ takes aim at theaters on March 13, 2020.

Source: Valient Entertainment