The promotion for ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ is cranking up, as its release date is growing closer and closer. Director Patty Jenkins is back, with Gal Gadot in the title role as DC Comics’ Amazing Amazon, and Chris Pine as a magically revived Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig joins the cast as Barbara Minerva, who starts off as a friend of Diana’s, but later evolves into the villainous Cheetah. The film also features Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, who reportedly plays a pivotal role in the resurrection of Steve.

Earlier this month, Warner Brothers dropped the first trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984′, showing off some of the film’s period settings, including the White House and a neon shopping mall. What kind of mayhem could possibly happen in a mall? (Er, outside of Hawkins, IN, that is.) Well, here’s a little glimpse, although it doesn’t reveal much about what is actually happening in the scene:

Chess King?! Ugh, there is a horrible flashback even more terrifying than The Cheetah!

In addition to Gadot and Pine, Connie Nielsen is returning from the first film in the role of Hippolyta, Diana’s mother and the Queen of Themyscira, home of the Amazons. Robin Wright will also be back as Hippolyta’s sister, Antiope, general of the Amazons.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ also features Ravi Patel, Kristoffer Polaha, Natasha Rothwell, Amr Waked, and Gabriella Wilde, all in mystery roles.

Jenkins is also expected to return to helm ‘Wonder Woman 3’, which she says is already plotted out. In addition, Warner Brothers is planning a spin-off featuring the Amazons. Jenkins is not expected to direct that, but she will be involved, most likely as a producer.

As Jenkins recently said:

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spinoff] movie as well and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when… I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ swings into theaters on June 5th, 2020.