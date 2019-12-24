Love or hate ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘ you might have wondered about that “The Dead Speak” message for the opening crawl of the film. Yes, audiences were able to know that Emperor Palpatine had sent out a message of hatred to the galaxy to announce his return but not actually hear it. The reason being is that it was exclusively released early in a cross-promotion with… ‘Fortnite.’ Yes, the videogame that seems to crossover with every other property was able to get the exclusive reveal of Ian McDiarmid’s announcing his return, and now it has been released online.

It seems like a strange bit of cross-promotion as Disney doesn’t own either Epic Games or People Can Fly, the company that developed ‘Fortnite,’ but we all know that it will only be a matter of time at this rate before they own them and every other media studio out there.

You can listen to the coming of The Final Order in the video below:

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is, of course, proving to be just as divisive as ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was to fans, however, I felt that it was a fitting ending to The Skywalker Saga. It is a shame that director J.J. Abrams didn’t find a way to hint at Palpatine’s return in ‘ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, ‘ if that truly was the plan all along as he has previously hinted at.

Are you glad that you finally had a chance to hear “the dead speak” as referenced by ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be printing millions for Disney in your local theater for months to come!