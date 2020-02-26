

If you ever find yourself thinking “we need more teeth”, then the crew over at Chronicle Collectibles has you covered! This week ahead of New York Toy Fair 2020 Chronicle Collectibles has pulled back the curtain to reveal their all new ‘Jurassic World: Final Battle Tyrannosaurus Rex’ Statue! First hinted at way back at San Diego Comic Con 2017, this new 1:24 scale statue is being presented as a beautifully crafted display piece for any ‘Jurassic World’ fan.

While it looks beautiful on its own, the ‘Jurassic World: Final Battle Tyrannosaurus Rex’ statue also works as the perfect companion piece to the upcoming ‘Jurassic World: Indominous Rex’ Statue that is set to release next month. If you get both they should fit together perfectly to create your own 1:24 scale ‘Jurassic World’ diorama!

Much like the previously mentioned ‘Indominous Rex’, the ‘Jurassic World: Final Battle Tyrannosaurus Rex’ Statue is planned to be priced at $799.99, which may sound like a hefty price tag, but it’s a small price to pay for a piece of this quality. This statue isn’t expected to ship until Q2 2021, but is officially available for pre-order today! Check the full release information and images from Chronicle Collectibles below!

It’s the middle of the night on an isolated island off the coast of Costa Rica. There’s a containment breach. Dinosaurs now rule this bit of the Earth. Everyone else is either evacuated or dead. And a massive prehistoric creature is bearing down on you and your friends. You’re out of time. Your only assets are a road flare and a pair of ridiculous shoes. Desperate times, as they say, call for desperate measures. You need more teeth. And the enemy of your enemy is your friend.

Chronicle Collectibles is pleased to bring to dinosaur fans worldwide the Jurassic World: Final Battle Tyrannosaurus Rex Statue. Designed by ILM Animation Director Glen McIntosh and sculpted using assets provided by ILM and Universal Studios, this T. rex is intended to face off with our Indominus Rex statue in a manner that recalls the pair’s climactic battle in Jurassic World. Collectors interested in displaying this girl alone will find that her aggressive posture, combined with the statue’s 25-inch length, makes the Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex Statue an equally impressive standalone piece.

The Jurassic World: Tyrannosaurus Rex Statue is a limited-edition collectible, so reserve yours before the whole edition goes extinct.

* Designed with ILM Animation Director Glen McIntosh

* Sculpted using assets provided by ILM and Universal

* Cast in high-quality polyresin

* Dimensions: 25” L x 10” H x 9” W

* Can be displayed alone, or in battle with our Indominus Rex statue

* Not recommended for display near an active volcano

* Price $799.99

Be sure to stay tuned for all of the latest news from New York Toy Fair 2020!