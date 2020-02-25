It may seem that ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 just started, but it’s already almost over, as we head into the final new episode of this batch, entitled “The Timeless Children.” This installment promises to answer a few running questions, including who is “The Timeless Child” and what do their actions mean for The Doctor and The Master? Fans may have already met him, with the recent introduction of Brendan (Evan McCabe), who is very likely the “Child” in question. But is he friend or foe?

‘Doctor Who’ Series 12, Episode 10 “The Timeless Children”: The Cybermen are on the march. The last remaining humans are hunted down. Lies are exposed, truths are revealed. And for the Doctor, nothing will ever be the same.

In the trailer for this weekend’s episode, the Cybermen can indeed be seen “on the march,” as they have been amassing over the past few episodes. This episode also promises to bring the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) confronting The (new) Master (Sacha Dhawan), who previously teased her (and viewers) with the ominous revelation:

“They lied to us. Everything we were told was a lie. We are not who we think. You or I. The whole existence of our species – built on the lie of the Timeless Child.”

‘Doctor Who’ is already a secretive show and creators like to keep fans guessing. With “The Timeless Children” being the season finale, this trailer offers very little information on just what to expect, but check it out for yourself below:

Whittaker is confirmed to be returning for Season 13, as is showrunner Chris Chibnall. But there is buzz that not all of the cast will be back. (I mean… three Companions is a bit much.)

One final storyline that is expected to be addressed in “The Timeless Children” is that of the newly discovered other Doctor, played by Jo Martin.

‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 wraps up this Sunday on BBC America.

Source: BBC