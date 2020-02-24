The ‘Doctor Who’ finale of Season 12 is upon us and with the penultimate episode, “Ascension of the Cybermen,” leaving us to wonder if any of the Doctor’s companions will be returning for another season, someone who will return (besides Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor) will be the current series showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“I do know I’m coming back for a third season,” Chibnall told Entertainment Weekly. “Yeah, absolutely.

Chibnall’s first season with Whittaker as the first female Doctor left fans divided. With a new Doctor and the declaration that his first run would all be standalone episodes with no familiar foes, Season 11 was a bumpy regeneration for the series. When Season 12 was announced, Chibnall seemingly embraced what worked in the past and re-established two-part episodes and brought back the Cyberman and the Judoon. Two years since the Season 11 finale would pass before the series would return, but the wait was worth it with the surprising return of the Master and Captain Jack. Would fans have to wait that long again for Season 13?

Chibnall gives fans a glimmer of hope:

“It will be next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting.”

Along with the news that fans won’t need to wait very long before we see the Doctor return, he also revealed that he has already started planning the episodes for Season 13 which will be teased in this season’s finale:

“We are already planning the stories. Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

So keep a sharp eye out when “The Timeless Children” airs for clues to what Chris Chibnall has for us for his third run!

The ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 finale airs on March 1 at 8pm on BBC and BBC America.